UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Robbers Held After Prompt Action Of Police, Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Four robbers held after prompt action of police, valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Aabpara police station nabbed four robbers red handed when they were looting a house in sector G-6 and recovered gold ornaments, cash and weapons from them.

According to police, the relevant police station received an information that four robbers had stormed in the house at street No. 30, Sector G-6. Following this information, the SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SDPO, SHO, teams of CRT, CTD and police personnel from the police stations reached the scene and cordoned off the area.

The robbers whipped out weapons and made hostage an old man present in the house. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also reached the scene and led the policing efforts to nab the robbers.

Police teams headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed conducted the operation after adopting an elaborate strategy forcing the robbers to surrender. The nabbed robbers have been identified as Mursaleen, Mujtaba, Bilal and Haseeb residents of Haripur while police also recovered the looted gold ornaments, cash and weapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while their criminal record is being checked.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated those policemen who participated in this operation. They further directed all police officials to ensure vigilance in their respective areas for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Man Haripur Criminals Gold All From

Recent Stories

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

25 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

55 minutes ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

55 minutes ago

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 66,219 people against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.