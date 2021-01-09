UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Robbers Held From House In G-6

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:38 PM

Four robbers held from house in G-6

Islamabad Police have arrested four robbers during successful raid in a house at sector G-6 on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested four robbers during successful raid in a house at sector G-6 on Saturday.

On receiving information about presence of robbers in a house at sector G-6 , DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that SP (City) along with contingents of Police cordoned it.

The persons took out weapons and threatened to kill an old man in the house. Police,he said, successfully tackled the situation and succeeded to nab four robbers.

Further investigation is underway from them to know about their actual motives and whereabouts, the DIG (Operations) added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Threatened Man From

Recent Stories

Three suspects held during search operation

3 minutes ago

Atletico against Bilbao postponed as snowstorm hit ..

3 minutes ago

Malik Sarood elected Lahore Bar Association presid ..

3 minutes ago

Pope Francis Says 'Astonished' by Capitol Violence ..

3 minutes ago

Former Algeria premiers back on trial for corrupti ..

11 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore pays surprise visit to PS Mughal Pura

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.