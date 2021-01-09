Four robbers held from house in G-6

Islamabad Police have arrested four robbers during successful raid in a house at sector G-6 on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested four robbers during successful raid in a house at sector G-6 on Saturday.

On receiving information about presence of robbers in a house at sector G-6 , DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that SP (City) along with contingents of Police cordoned it.

The persons took out weapons and threatened to kill an old man in the house. Police,he said, successfully tackled the situation and succeeded to nab four robbers.

Further investigation is underway from them to know about their actual motives and whereabouts, the DIG (Operations) added.