Four robbers held in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pasrur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, the Pasrur police conducted raids at various locations of Pasrur and arrested four robbers and recovered mobile phones, Rs 150,000 and illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.