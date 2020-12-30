UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Robbers Held In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:18 PM

Four robbers held in sialkot

Pasrur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pasrur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, the Pasrur police conducted raids at various locations of Pasrur and arrested four robbers and recovered mobile phones, Rs 150,000 and illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Pasrur From

Recent Stories

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo successfully transports Brazilia ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

6 minutes ago

District admin Swat holds Kuli Katchehri in Sher P ..

24 seconds ago

VC expresses grief over Kamran Azizullah Abro demi ..

30 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for next 24 hours

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.