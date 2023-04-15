UrduPoint.com

Four Robbers Killed, 8 Facilitators Nabbed In Katcha Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The police operation against criminals in the Katcha area has been entered into the 7th day as four robbers killed and another eight facilitators arrested so far.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur, Mahr Nasir Sial, told "APP" on Saturday that the operation against criminals was successfully continued and the police demolished hideouts of the Sukhani gang in Kachi Mora and Kacha Jamal and police posts have been established and the Pakistani flag and police flag installed there.

DPO further said one more dacoit has been killed in Kachi Mora and Kacha Jamal operation and the total number of dacoits killed in the police operation has reached to four.

Likewise, eight facilitators of the robbers have also been arrested in the search operation while a police officer was also injured in the exchange of fire with the robbers.

He said all the areas of the interior Katcha area were being cleared by conducting search operations and police rapidly moving forward after demolishing hidden and visible obstacles.

Sial said that the state writ was being ensured in the areas considered no-go areas by completely destroying the gangs who were symbols of terror and horror in the Katcha area of Rojhan Mazari, tehsil Rajanpur.

The robbers will be completely wiped out while maintaining law and order, he concluded.

