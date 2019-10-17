Four robbers killed in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Four robbers were allegedly killed by firing of their own fellows near 13/MR of Makhdoom Rashid area in wee hours of Thursday after robbery, police said

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Four robbers were allegedly killed by firing of their own fellows near 13/MR of Makhdoom Rashid area in wee hours of Thursday after robbery, police said.

Police said eight armed robbers started looting passersby and on tip off Makhdoom Rashid Police Station reached the site where robbers opened fire on security team and attempted to escape.

However, police saw four robbers lying critically injured on ground who later succumbed to wounds.

Deceased robbers were identified as Muhammad Pervaiz s/o Muhammad Rafique caste Kharal, r/o 9/MR, Fazal-ur-Rehman s/o Ullauddin r/o 4/MR, Nadeem s/o Afzal r/o 4/MR and Imran r/o 5/MR.

Police recovered stolen motorbike from their possession.

Security officials cordoned off the area soon after the incident and constituted teams to arrest escaped robbers against whom FIRs were registered.

All four dead robbers were also wanted in an assault cum-murder case reported in 9/MR. According to police, the robbers had broken into house of a local woman Parveen Bibi during midnight on October 5 and on failing to find jewellery or cash assaulted a teenaged girl They stifled Parveen Bibi, girl's mother to death before fleeing away.