Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Four dacoits were killed by firing of their own accomplices during an encounter with police here on Friday.

Police said seven unidentified robbers were looting people at Ram Pershad Pull when, on information, police reached the spot.

On seeing the officials, the accused started firing on them which was returned.

Resultantly, four dacoits were gunned down by the firing of their own accomplices while the three others fled away.

Police recovered motorcycles and weapons besides shifting the bodies to a local hospital.