Four Robbers Shot Dead By Accomplices

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers were killed by firing of their own accomplices during an encounter with police near here on Thursday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Four robbers were killed by firing of their own accomplices during an encounter with police near here on Thursday.

According to District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat, police arrested four robbers who had snatched Rs 1.2 miilion from a trader, Muhammad Rafique, of Muredkey and injured him during a dacoity.

On information, police chased the robbers and arrested them who were identified as Pervez, Mehboob, Waseem and Ashfaq involved in dozens of cases.

During a raid to arrest other members of the gang, the accomplice of the arrested accused opened firing on policemen to get them free from police custody. In an encounter, the four accused were shot dead by their own accomplices while the teams were constituted to arrest the other accused who fled away after firing.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for postmortem.

