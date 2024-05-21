Four robbery gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The police claimed to bust out four gangs by arresting their nine active members along with cash, motorcycles, weapons and other items during past 24 hours.

Police said here on Tuesday that Roshanwala police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed three robbers including Faisal, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Shahid Iqbal residents of Chak No.249-RB,besides recovering a looted loader truck worth Rs.5 million, 6 freezers, 2 washing machines, one air-conditioner and weapons from their possession.

Similarly, Saddar police team arrested two outlaws of a robbers’ gang including Muhammad Nawaz, r/o Chak no.

162 Sikandar Pur and Amjad Siddique r/o Chak no.228-GB Chiniot along with two stolen motorcycles, cash mobile phones and weapons.

Meanwhile, Chak Jhumra police arrested two robbers Shahid Jameel and Shah Jahan along with motorcycle, cash and weapons,whereas Jaranwala Saddar police nabbed two robbers- Kashif and Mudassar Aslam along with six motorcycles, cash of Rs.100,000 and illegal pistols.

Police concerned started investigations.