Four Robbery Gangs Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The police claimed to bust out four gangs by arresting their nine active members along with cash, motorcycles, weapons and other items during past 24 hours.
Police said here on Tuesday that Roshanwala police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed three robbers including Faisal, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Shahid Iqbal residents of Chak No.249-RB,besides recovering a looted loader truck worth Rs.5 million, 6 freezers, 2 washing machines, one air-conditioner and weapons from their possession.
Similarly, Saddar police team arrested two outlaws of a robbers’ gang including Muhammad Nawaz, r/o Chak no.
162 Sikandar Pur and Amjad Siddique r/o Chak no.228-GB Chiniot along with two stolen motorcycles, cash mobile phones and weapons.
Meanwhile, Chak Jhumra police arrested two robbers Shahid Jameel and Shah Jahan along with motorcycle, cash and weapons,whereas Jaranwala Saddar police nabbed two robbers- Kashif and Mudassar Aslam along with six motorcycles, cash of Rs.100,000 and illegal pistols.
Police concerned started investigations.
Recent Stories
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi7 minutes ago
-
Man held over prank call:10 minutes ago
-
Food points fined over violations:20 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister briefed about construction of two underpasses in Islamabad20 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother over land dispute:20 minutes ago
-
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi27 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar meets with President of Kazakhstan30 minutes ago
-
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims32 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s MNA lauds Punjab Healthcare Vision1 hour ago
-
Bahawalpur may face 48C temperature1 hour ago
-
Bahawalpur’s nurses awarded certificates1 hour ago
-
Mourning day observed in KP over martyrdom of Iranian President1 hour ago