Four Scholars Get Ph.D Degrees From PU

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

A university spokesman told gthe media on Sunday that PhD degrees had been awarded to Muhammad Tayyab Zia son of Zia ur Rehman Gujar in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in International Relations) after approval of his thesis entitled 'Changing Strategic Patterns in South Asia after 9/11: India US Pakistan China Quadrangle'; Farhat Maqbool daughter of Maqbool Ahmed in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Concept of Society: A Comparison Between Islamic and Western Thought'; Waqar Ahmad Awan son of Haji Ahamd Khan Awan in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis entitled 'Information Encountering, Keeping and Sharing Behaviour of Researchers in Online Environment'; and Muhammad Shahid son of Muhammad Latif in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'N-Isoprophylacylamide Based Hybrid Microgels for Catalytic Degradation of Toxic Chemicals in Aqueous Medium'.

