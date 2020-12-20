UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Scholars Receive PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Four scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees of various disciplines to the scholars.

According to a PU spokesman here Sunday, Muhammad Absar s/o Muhammad Rafique was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Detectioni of Molecular Defects Associated with Disease Progression in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia'; Qurban Ali s/o Muhammad Bashir in the subject of Agricultural Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled 'Response of Fine Rice to Different Application Methods, Timing and Doses of Zinc Fertilizer to Enhance he Zinc Concentration in Rice Grains'; Sobia Naseer d/o Ch.

Abdul Rasheed (Late) in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Political Participation of Women in Pakistan: Issues and Challenges (2002-2013)'; and Muhammad Naveed Khan s/o Noora Jan Khan in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'Extraction of Cellulose and Nanocellulose form Biomass and Its Applications in Nanocomposite'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Fine Women Sunday Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

51 minutes ago

Pre-travel vaccinations must be taken at least one ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.