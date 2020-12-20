Four scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees of various disciplines to the scholars.

According to a PU spokesman here Sunday, Muhammad Absar s/o Muhammad Rafique was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Detectioni of Molecular Defects Associated with Disease Progression in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia'; Qurban Ali s/o Muhammad Bashir in the subject of Agricultural Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled 'Response of Fine Rice to Different Application Methods, Timing and Doses of Zinc Fertilizer to Enhance he Zinc Concentration in Rice Grains'; Sobia Naseer d/o Ch.

Abdul Rasheed (Late) in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Political Participation of Women in Pakistan: Issues and Challenges (2002-2013)'; and Muhammad Naveed Khan s/o Noora Jan Khan in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'Extraction of Cellulose and Nanocellulose form Biomass and Its Applications in Nanocomposite'.