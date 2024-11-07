Open Menu

Four School Teachers Killed, Six Injured In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Four school teachers killed, six injured in accident

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Four private school teachers, including a principal, were killed while six others

sustained injuries in an accident near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a van of the private school carrying teachers was

going to Sakhi Sarwar from DG Khan when it collided with a truck coming from the

opposite side near Quetta Road Tommi Morr Toll plaza.

As a result, four people, including the principal of the school and three teachers,

died on the spot while six others received injuries.

On information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the

injured to the Teaching Hospital, DG Khan.

The deceased were identified as Nosheen, Amjad, Kiran and Tahira.

Sakhi Sarwar police had started investigation.

