UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Schools Closed After Teachers Tested Positive For Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Four schools closed after teachers tested positive for Covid-19

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The District Education Authority (DEA) Thursday sealed four schools of the district after receiving coronavirus positive reports of teachers here.

According to education department sources, Government Girls High school Baseera, Government Girls middle School Basti Muharan, Government High School Quaid Kot Addy and Government Higher Secondary School Daira Din Panah had been closed for ten days.

The schools had been closed after getting coronavirus test reports of several teachers positive.

The DEA said that the schools had been closed under precautionary measures in order to contain coronavirus spread.

It is pertinent to mention here that different schools of the district had already been closed for few days.

Related Topics

Education Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Additional traffic wardens deployed to maintain fl ..

42 minutes ago

Merkel, Babis Talk About Ties With Russia After Cz ..

42 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

42 minutes ago

Colorado Shooting Suspect Faces New Charges on Lar ..

42 minutes ago

Biden promises US to double climate aid for develo ..

42 minutes ago

JCP recommends appointments of 12 new additional j ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.