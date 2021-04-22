Four schools closed after teachers tested positive for Covid-19

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The District Education Authority (DEA) Thursday sealed four schools of the district after receiving coronavirus positive reports of teachers here.

According to education department sources, Government Girls High school Baseera, Government Girls middle School Basti Muharan, Government High School Quaid Kot Addy and Government Higher Secondary School Daira Din Panah had been closed for ten days.

The schools had been closed after getting coronavirus test reports of several teachers positive.

The DEA said that the schools had been closed under precautionary measures in order to contain coronavirus spread.

It is pertinent to mention here that different schools of the district had already been closed for few days.