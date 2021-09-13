Four schools sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday sealed four private schools during crackdown on violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood had received complaints regarding the opening of schools in violation of restrictions imposed on schools to contain the spread of Corona.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq inspected various schools in Cantonment area and sealed The Smart Saddar Campus and Edwards College and School over violation of Corona SOPs and keeping of school open despite closure of schools.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aizaz Ahmad inspected schools in Sango and Sarband localities and sealed Faheem Model School & College and Iqra Model School over violation of Corona SOPs and restrictions.

DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed all administrative officers to keep check on schools within the areas of their jurisdiction to take action against the violators of Corona SOPs.