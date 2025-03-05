Open Menu

Four-Seater Rickshaw Maintains Immense Popularity Among Masses

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Four-Seater rickshaw maintains immense popularity among masses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The story of four-seater rickshaws in Hyderabad is quite interesting. In 1965, the ambassador of our friendly Japan, visited Hyderabad, Sindh.

During his visit, he noticed the growing problem of waste management in the city. When he returned to Japan, he arranged for hundreds of vehicles to be sent to Pakistan for sanitation purposes.

These vehicles were handed over to the municipal department to help clean the city.

However, something unexpected happened. After a few years of waste collection, these vehicles stopped carrying garbage and instead started transporting people.

Today, in Hyderabad, you can see up to eight passengers sitting in the back and one in the front with the driver. Due to its low fare and immense popularity among the public, this "four-seater" rickshaw has essentially become a "ten-seater" vehicle.

You will find these four-seater rickshaws in almost every street and neighborhood of Hyderabad.

Over time, they have become an integral part of the city’s culture and festivals.

The most unique thing about these rickshaws is that they are found only in Hyderabad. However, with time, a small number of them have also started appearing in Karachi.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

37 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan