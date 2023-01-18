Four security personnel embrace martyrdom in Chukab Sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Four security personnel on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran Border in Chukab Sector of District Panjgur in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border.

It added that the Iranian side was asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side.