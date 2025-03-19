Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a tragic incident four children died here on Wednesday as strong winds led to the collapse of a Madrassa wall, several others were reportedly injured .

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and directed the district administration to take immediate steps to provide relief and assistance to the affected families and best medical facilities for those injured in the incident.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of children and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

He prayed for patience for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.