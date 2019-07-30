UrduPoint.com
Four Senior AJK Officials Of DMG, Police Groups Made OSD For Dereliction Of Duties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Four senior AJK officials of DMG, Police groups made OSD for dereliction of duties

Four senior officials of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government Tuesday were made Officers on Special Duty with advise to report to the Services & General Administration Department of the State Government, it was officially stated

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Four senior officials of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government Tuesday were made Officers on Special Duty with advise to report to the Services & General Administration Department of the State Government, it was officially stated.

Those made the OSD included two police officers including Muhammad Yaseen Qureshi DIG Police Poonch Division, A Hameed Mughal, Commissioner Poonch Division, Waheed Khan Deputy Commissioner Bagh District and Jamil Ahmed Jamil SSP Bagh District, says an official notification issued by S&GAD of AJK Government.

The official notification said that the government took the step on administrative grounds.

All the above officers had been directed to report to the services & general administration department with immediate effect.

