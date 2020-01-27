Four senior officers transferred in KP

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Monday transferred four officers including two Secretaries and two Deputy Secretaries with immediate effect.

In separate notifications issued by KP Establishment Department, Ziaur Rehman Deputy Secretary Health Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Governor's Secretariat while Waheed Khan has replaced him.

Similarly, Abdul Ghafoor Baig Secretary Benevolent Fund Cell has been transferred and posted as Secretary Provincial Coordination Department while Muhammad Akbar Khan who was on awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted as Secretary Benevolent Fund Cell.