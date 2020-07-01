Four SEs of Irrigation Department reshuffled

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered postings and transfer of four Superintending Engineers (SE) of Irrigation department in public interests with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered postings and transfer of four Superintending Engineers (SE) of Irrigation department in public interests with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday, Superintending Engineer Projects Director Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project Swabi Atta-ur-Rehman has been transferred and posted as Director General Small Dams, Superintending Engineer Nasir Ghafoor has been posted as Chief Engineer (North) Irrigation Department, Superintending Engineer Project Director Raising of Baran Dam Project Bannu Sheikh Muhammad Jalil has been transferred and posted as Director General Jabba Dam District Khyber and Superintending Engineer Director (Tech)Planning and Monitoring Cell Irrigation Department Shafiq-ur- Rehman has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer Merged Areas Irrigation Department.