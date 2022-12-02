Four Shelter Homes established in Kurram, Orakzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) ::On the directives of Commissioner Kohat Division Mehmood Aslam, the district governments of Kurram and Orakzai merged districts established two Shelter Homes in each district for poor and destitute persons with stay and food facilities at night.

The Commissioner during his visit to the Shelter Homes on Friday, inspected the facilities and said that more shelter homes would be opened in other districts of the division.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to provide all basic facilities to the people on priority basis so that the poor and destitute persons could get shelter in extreme weather condition.