UrduPoint.com

Four Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Four shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The district ad­ministration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteer­ing in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control mag­istrates checked various points, includingChak no 47 NB,Khushab Road and Noori Gate, and got arrested shopkeepers- MuhammadPervaiz, Asif, Saifullah and Tahir over profiteering.

Related Topics

Road Price Khushab

Recent Stories

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

19 minutes ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s â€˜Sword of Honourâ€™ for 2nd t ..

34 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

34 minutes ago
 DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

4 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.