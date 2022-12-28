Four shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The district ad­ministration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteer­ing in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control mag­istrates checked various points, includingChak no 47 NB,Khushab Road and Noori Gate, and got arrested shopkeepers- MuhammadPervaiz, Asif, Saifullah and Tahir over profiteering.