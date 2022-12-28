Four Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points, includingChak no 47 NB,Khushab Road and Noori Gate, and got arrested shopkeepers- MuhammadPervaiz, Asif, Saifullah and Tahir over profiteering.