SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Head Marala police registered cases against four shopkeepers for selling chicken and fruit at exorbitant rates.

On the report of special magistrate, Head Marala police conducted a raid at Dhalaywali and arrested four shopkeepers- Salamat Ali, Suleman, Shakoor, Ali Hassan for sellingfruit and chicken at exorbitant rates.

Cases have been registered.