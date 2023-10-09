Four shopkeepers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Four shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city on Monday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points, including Manzoor

Hayyat colony, Bhalwal road, as Javed Iqbal, Azmat Ali, Ashfaq and Akraam were selling eatable

items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate also fined various shopkeepers for overcharging.