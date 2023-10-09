Open Menu

Four Shopkeepers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Four shopkeepers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Four shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city on Monday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points, including Manzoor

Hayyat colony, Bhalwal road, as Javed Iqbal, Azmat Ali, Ashfaq and Akraam were selling eatable

items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate also fined various shopkeepers for overcharging.

Related Topics

Road Price Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

1 minute ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

47 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

51 minutes ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

1 hour ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

1 hour ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

3 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan