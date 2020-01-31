UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shopkeepers Booked For Poor Hygienic Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Four shopkeepers booked for poor hygienic conditions

The district administration has booked four shopkeepers accused for poor hygienic conditions in their shops at Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has booked four shopkeepers accused for poor hygienic conditions in their shops at Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, assistant commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Khan inspected milk, vegetables, fruits, meat, general stores and other edible items shops and arrested four shopkeepers on charges of poor hygienic conditions.

He also imposed fines against violators. The assistant commissioner warned to send them to jail in case they failed to improve cleanliness in shops.

Imran said hoarding, profiteering and encroachment were unacceptable and stern action would be taken against violators. He said action against profiteering and hoarding of daily use items including flour and sugar would continue and violators would be sent to jail.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Poor Jail Landi Kotal Mehmood Aslam Flour

Recent Stories

Moscow Wants New Trade Deal With London After UK L ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) take ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Erdogan's Claim of Russia's Non-Co ..

2 minutes ago

Launch of Ehsaas Kifalat programme step towards cr ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Condemns US Sanctions Against Head of Irani ..

32 minutes ago

Government spends Rs 21 billion to provide telecom ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.