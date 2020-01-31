Four shopkeepers booked for poor hygienic conditions

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration has booked four shopkeepers accused for poor hygienic conditions in their shops at Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district

On direction of Deputy Commissioner, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, assistant commissioner Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran Khan inspected milk, vegetables, fruits, meat, general stores and other edible items shops and arrested four shopkeepers on charges of poor hygienic conditions.

He also imposed fines against violators. The assistant commissioner warned to send them to jail in case they failed to improve cleanliness in shops.

Imran said hoarding, profiteering and encroachment were unacceptable and stern action would be taken against violators. He said action against profiteering and hoarding of daily use items including flour and sugar would continue and violators would be sent to jail.