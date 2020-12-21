Four shopkeepers booked on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The police booked four shopkeepers over violation of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to police sources, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed SHO Javed Iqbal visited markets and found four shopkeepers, completely ignoring COVID-19 SOPs.

He also observed gathering at the shops. The owners of shops including Danish Karyana Store, Hafiz Pansaar Store, Javed Karyana Store and Ishfaq Pansaar Store were booked over SOPs violations. The SHO, in a statement, warned that the action against violation of SOPs would be continued in future.