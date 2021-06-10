Four shopkeepers booked over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and lodged cases against four shopkeepers over violation of Corona SOPs.

Rs 2500 fine was also imposed to five citizens over not using face masks while.

3 snooker clubs were sealed at Gulgasht area over violation of Corona SOPs.

Similarly, 7 buses were impounded for not implementing on SOPs violations.

Overall Rs 74,000 fine was imposed to violators during various raids conducted by district teams.