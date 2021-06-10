UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shopkeepers Booked Over Corona SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Four shopkeepers booked over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and lodged cases against four shopkeepers over violation of Corona SOPs.

Rs 2500 fine was also imposed to five citizens over not using face masks while.

3 snooker clubs were sealed at Gulgasht area over violation of Corona SOPs.

Similarly, 7 buses were impounded for not implementing on SOPs violations.

Overall Rs 74,000 fine was imposed to violators during various raids conducted by district teams.

Related Topics

Snooker Fine

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 174.3 million

7 minutes ago

Ghotki trains' crash: Railways' nine senior office ..

14 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 76 more lives during last 24 hours ..

26 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 June 2021

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,274 new coronavirus infec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.