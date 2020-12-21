Four shopkeepers booked over violation of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police have registered separate cases against four shopkeepers over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) here on Monday.

In line with special directives of district administration, Chowk Serwer Shaheed police launched a crackdown against shopkeepers involved in violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The police found four shopkeepers including Atta Ullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Sumair Javed and Ghulam Yasin in violation of face mask and social distance.

The shopkeepers were not wearing face masks and also avoiding social distance to dealing with customers.

Separate cases have been registered against the shopkeepers with the concerned police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chowk Serwer Shaheed police station, Javed Iqbal said that crackdown against violators would continue without any discrimination.