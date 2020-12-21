UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shopkeepers Booked Over Violation Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:09 PM

Four shopkeepers booked over violation of SOPs

Police have registered separate cases against four shopkeepers over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police have registered separate cases against four shopkeepers over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) here on Monday.

In line with special directives of district administration, Chowk Serwer Shaheed police launched a crackdown against shopkeepers involved in violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The police found four shopkeepers including Atta Ullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Sumair Javed and Ghulam Yasin in violation of face mask and social distance.

The shopkeepers were not wearing face masks and also avoiding social distance to dealing with customers.

Separate cases have been registered against the shopkeepers with the concerned police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chowk Serwer Shaheed police station, Javed Iqbal said that crackdown against violators would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lootah Real Estate Development wins “GCC Best Em ..

6 minutes ago

Foot massages, tattoos and dentists for defiant In ..

47 seconds ago

Construction work on first private sector LNG term ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, T ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses COMSTECH's role to ..

2 minutes ago

US' Lockheed Martin Plans to Acquire Aerojet Rocke ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.