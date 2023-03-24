Four shopkeepers fined for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fines on four shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the Kotmomin tehsil here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz inspected various points including Sial morr and imposed fines amounting to Rs 55,000 to four grocery shops for selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates and not displaying price lists at their shops.

Action against profiteers and artificial inflation creators would be continued without any discrimination,the AC added.