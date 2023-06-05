UrduPoint.com

Four Shopkeepers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrate Inayat Khokhar inspected various points, including Kot Fareed road and New Vegetable Market road and detained four shopkeepers- Muhammad Tanveer, Afzal Ahmad,Muhammad Tariq and Asghar.

The magistrate also imposed fines on them.

More Stories From Pakistan

