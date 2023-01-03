Four shopkeepers held for profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad, Tariqabad and Society colony and arrested shopkeepers- Mumtaz,Ashraf,Imran and Sajid Iqbal over profiteering.

The magistrates also imposed fines on them.