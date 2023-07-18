Four shopkeepers held for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad, Tariqabad and Society colony and arrested shopkeepers- Shamsheer, Bashir, Abid Ali and Afzal for selling edible items at exorbitant rates.

The magistrates also imposed fines on them.