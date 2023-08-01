Four shopkeepers held for profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in the city on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali Road, Chak 49 NB, Tariqabad and Iqbal colony, and got arrested Naveed,Safdar,Kamran andAkhtar over profiteering.

The magistrates also imposed fines on them.