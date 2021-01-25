UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shopkeepers Held For Profiteering In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Four shopkeepers held for profiteering in sargodha

Price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Jhang Road 92-NB, Noori Gate and Muhammad Colony and found violations at four points and arrested shopkeepers identified as Akhtar, Nasir, Muhammad Khalid and Azeem.

The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Fine Road Jhang Nasir Price

Recent Stories

Youth hit to death in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Debenhams shuts all stores, around 12,000 jobs los ..

2 minutes ago

PFA uproots veggies cultivated with sewer water

2 minutes ago

Democrat Lawmaker Calls for Ousting of Extremists ..

7 minutes ago

Biden's $1.9Trln COVID-19 Plan Faces 1st Bipartisa ..

7 minutes ago

Haideri condoles with Rehman Malik over his sister ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.