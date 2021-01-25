Four shopkeepers held for profiteering in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Jhang Road 92-NB, Noori Gate and Muhammad Colony and found violations at four points and arrested shopkeepers identified as Akhtar, Nasir, Muhammad Khalid and Azeem.

The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.