Four shopkeepers held for selling sugar on exorbitant prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration arrested four shopkeepers on charges of selling sugar at exorbitant prices.

According to official sources, the campaign against profiteer is in progress with rapid pace across the district.

The price Control Magistrates inspected different markets and got cases registered against eight shopkeepers. Similarly, four shopkeepers were also arrested.

The officials also recovered 100 bags of sugar, illegally stored at a shop and sold sugar Rs 85/kg by setting up stalls at Gulgasht and Mumtazabad markets. However, the teams, overall, inspected 183 shops and imposed fine Rs 204,000 on 73 shopkeepers for earning undue profit on sale of different commodities especially sugar.