UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:16 PM

Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including chak 23-NB, chak 10-NB and Bhalwal and found violations at four points and arrested shopkeepers --Ijaz, Yasin, Zaheer Abbas and Shafique.The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Fine Price Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Government authorities complete inspections of haz ..

5 minutes ago

SC reserves judgment on review petitions in Justic ..

25 minutes ago

Florian Zeller looks to next film as he savors Osc ..

4 minutes ago

Postal services termed essential service provider ..

4 minutes ago

Four shops sealed,9 profiteers fined

4 minutes ago

Japan's ANA aims for carbon neutrality by 2050

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.