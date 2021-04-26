Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including chak 23-NB, chak 10-NB and Bhalwal and found violations at four points and arrested shopkeepers --Ijaz, Yasin, Zaheer Abbas and Shafique.The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.