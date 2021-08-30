UrduPoint.com

Four Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:36 PM

Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers over profiteering here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers over profiteering here on Monday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Muhammadi Bazaar, and arrested Muhammad Yameen, Hamza,Abdul Waheed and Muhammad Asif overprofiteering.

The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

