Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering as well as overcharging in various parts of city on Sunday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Satellite Town, Istaqlalabad and Sillanwali road and found violations at four points and arrested shopkeepers identified as Sikandar, Muddassar, Riaz and Imran.

The magistrates also imposed fine on them.