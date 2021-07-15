Four shopkeepers held over selling fake agri fertilizer

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have arrested four shopkeepers after registering cases against them on the charge of selling fake agricultural fertilizers.

According to the details, Phlora police here on Thursday on the report of Pesticide Inspector Iftikhar raided at Dhol Bajwa and arrested four shopkeepers- Latif, Shahbaz, Wahaband Amjad on the charge of selling fake agricultural fertilizers and pesticides.

Police had registered cases and started investigation in this regard.