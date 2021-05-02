Four shopkeepers held over SOPs violations

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The City police have booked four shopkeepers over violation of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Police spokesperson said on Sunday that four accused- Ali Hamza, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ghulam Qadeer and others were violating SOPs by opening auto spare parts, bicycle stores and motorcycle shops on Khokha Bazaar and Church Road.

Meanwhile, the city police arrested the four accused.

City police station had registered separate cases against them.