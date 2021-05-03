UrduPoint.com
Four Shopkeepers Held Over SOPs Violations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Four shopkeepers held over SOPs violations

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The City police have arrested four shopkeepers over violation of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Police spokesperson said on Sunday that four police arrested four persons- Ali Hamza, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ghulam Qadeer and others who were violating SOPs by opening auto spare parts, bicycle stores and motorcycle shops on Khokha Bazaar and Church Road.

City police station had registered separate cases against them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

