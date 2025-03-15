Four shopkeepers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The district administration on Saturday arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and nabbed shopkeepers namely as Fahad,Safdar,Kamran and Gulzar were involved in profiteering.

Police registered cases against the profiteers and imposed fines on them.