Four shopkeepers sent to jail on charges of profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration sent four shopkeepers into jails on charges of making undue profit on sales of daily use items.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrates inspected over 1200 shops and traced some 100 profiteers.

They were fined Rs 109,000 while four shopkeepers were sent to jail.

Assistant Commissioner City Aabida Fareed stated that nobody would be allowed to profiteering. She stated that the campaign against the shopkeepers would remain continue on daily basis.