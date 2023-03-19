Four shops fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin on Sunday imposed a total fine of Rs 110,000 on four shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates in the city.

In a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, the AC visited various markets in his respective tehsil and found four shopkeepers for profiteering and imposed fine on them.

He said that crackdown against profiteers and hoarders would continue on daily basis.

Later, the AC visited vegetable market and observed the bidding process. Hedirected the fruit sellers and dealers to sell fruits and vegetables at control rates.