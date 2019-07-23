UrduPoint.com
Four Shops Gutted In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:55 PM

A fire broke out in a cloth shop which engulfed three more shops in Anarkali Bazar, Regal road here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:A fire broke out in a cloth shop which engulfed three more shops in Anarkali Bazar, Regal road here on Tuesday.

Police said that fire erupted in cloth shop situated in Anarkali Bazaar due to short-circuit.

The fire engulfed three adjacent shops and burnt precious material worth million of rupees.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

