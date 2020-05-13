Four shops in Resham bazaar sealed for not following SOPs

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab here on Wednesday visited Resham bazaar and sealed four shops over violation of Standard Operating procedures (SOPs), of the government for containing coronaviurs in relaxation of lockdown in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab here on Wednesday visited Resham bazaar and sealed four shops over violation of Standard Operating procedures (SOPs), of the government for containing coronaviurs in relaxation of lockdown in the province.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the AC city during his visit sealed four shops for not following SOPs.

The Assistant Commissioner City took round of the bazaar and found four shops in basement for not following precautionary guidelines.

The AC warned that strict action would be taken against the violators and they would not be allowed to open their shops if precautionary measures were not followed.