Four shops, one marriage hall seal over SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration launched a crackdown and sealed four shops and one marriage hall for not observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curtail spread of Covid-19.

The monitoring teams of district administration lodged case against one marriage hall owner and imposed fine of Rs 75,000.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar, Aabgeenay Khan raided big hotels at Sher Shah road and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 to Almaida hotel over serving meal indoor.

Whereas Rs 10,000 fine was imposed to Billa da Dera and Rs 8000 to Khaksaar hotel and fine of Rs 15,000 to was imposed each on Nawab hotel and Mahrab hotel.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad, Muhammad Zubair raided and sealed four shops over violations of SOPs.

The Marhaba marquee Shujabad was also sealed while a case was lodged against Burhan marriage club railway Road Shujabad.

Price control magistrates, Tariq Wali and Abdul Khaliq Nasir raided at various places in the city and imposed Rs 17,000 fine to violators.