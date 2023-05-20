UrduPoint.com

Four Shops Sealed During Crackdown On Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023

Four shops sealed during crackdown on profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday took action against profiteers, sealing four shops and imposing fines totalling 24,000 rupees.

According to the ICT spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon with the assistant commissioners (ACs) conducting raids in their respective areas to combat price increases, encroachment, and professional beggars.

During the operation, the ACs carried out inspections at 102 places and imposed a fine of Rs. 24,000 for price gouging, and sealed four shops. A shopkeeper was also arrested and subsequently taken to the local police station.

Furthermore, five professional beggars were apprehended and handed over to the police for further legal action.

In addition to addressing price increases, the district administration also took action against illegal clinics and sheesha cafes, aiming to maintain order and safety within the city.

Use of polythene bags was also inspected during the operation, resulting in the confiscation of over 9 kg of polythene bags.

The administration also took notice of unauthorized petrol filling agencies as well, leading to the closure of an illegal LPG filling station.

It is worth mentioning here that the ICT administration remains dedicated to conducting regular operations against encroachments, price gouging, and professional beggars.

