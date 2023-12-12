Open Menu

Four Shops Sealed During Ongoing Drive Against Profiteers

December 12, 2023

Four shops sealed during ongoing drive against profiteers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The district administration has sealed four butchers’ shops and imposed fine on them for overcharging during ongoing crackdown against profiteers.

According to the administration, the action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Abbasi-led team in line with the directives of deputy commissioner to ensure implementation of the officially prescribed rates of daily-use commodities in the market for extending relief to citizens.

The assistant commissioner along with field staff paid a surprise visit to markets on Multan Road and its adjoining areas and checked prices of various commodities at grocery shops and the butchers’.

During inspection, four butchers were found involved in charging citizens for meat more than the officially notified rates and imposed fines on them while sealing their shops.

He also issued a warning to several other shopkeepers and directed them to ensure compliance with relevant rules, otherwise action would be taken against them as per the law.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that crackdown against those unethical and unlawful business practices would continue and in this regard no leniency would be shown towards the violators.

He also appealed people to identify those butchers and register complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal or call to the office concerned.

APP/slm

