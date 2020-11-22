Four shops sealed over corona

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :District administration launched crackdown against corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators and sealed four shops at Gulgasht area.

The team conducted raid led by Special price magistrate Nouman Abid under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak here on Sunday morning.

The shops were sealed over not following the timings issued by the government.

Rs 10000 fine was also imposed to the shopkeepers over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

APP /sak1125 hrs