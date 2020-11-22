UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Shops Sealed Over Corona

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Four shops sealed over corona

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :District administration launched crackdown against corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators and sealed four shops at Gulgasht area.

The team conducted raid led by Special price magistrate Nouman Abid under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak here on Sunday morning.

The shops were sealed over not following the timings issued by the government.

Rs 10000 fine was also imposed to the shopkeepers over violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

APP /sak1125 hrs

Related Topics

Fine Price Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

11 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

11 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

11 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.