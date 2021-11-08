UrduPoint.com

Four Shops Sealed Over Dengue Larvae Presence

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Four shops were sealed while their owners were arrested over the presence of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Four shops were sealed while their owners were arrested over the presence of dengue larvae.

A spokesman for the health department said on Monday that a surveillance team headed by DHO Riaz Ahmed inspected various places in Kotmomin tehsil and found dengue larvae atfour shops. He got registered cases against shops owners- Asghar Ali, Muhammad Ijaz,Muhammad Akbar and Iftikhar Ahmed.

