Four shops sealed over dengue larvae presence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Four shops were sealed while their owners were arrested over the presence of dengue larvae.

A spokesman for the health department said on Monday that a surveillance team headed by DHO Riaz Ahmed inspected various places in Kotmomin tehsil and found dengue larvae atfour shops. He got registered cases against shops owners- Asghar Ali, Muhammad Ijaz,Muhammad Akbar and Iftikhar Ahmed.